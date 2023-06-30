BULLIOH will welcome back three important players as it looks to bounce back from its upset loss last week and close the gap on league pacesetters Cudgewa.
Bullioh went down by two-points against Tumbarumba last week but will welcome back Ashley Murray, Jake Fisher-Curnow and Kieran Salome for the home game.
Full-forward Murray has 17 goals from two games this year but is yet to face the Blues.
However, the Bulldogs will be without Toby Gilmour who took a knock to the stomach in last week's match and might miss several rounds.
Bullioh has lost both its encounters with Cudgewa by 40 points or more this year but will be heartened by Tumbarumba getting within eight points of the pacesetting Blues a fortnight ago.
"We know that Cudgewa have got a very handy list. I'll know more on Saturday night whether they're going backwards or not," Bullioh co-coach Aaron Gordon laughed.
"But we've probably got one of our better sides on paper in this week, so with nothing to lose and playing an undefeated side, we'll just go out and really try and take them on.
"Those three (inclusions) will help us with a bit of firepower up forward.
"We're certainly looking to bounce back but obviously Cudgewa are the team to beat this year - they've been able to string some really good footy together for the entirety of the season."
Blues coach Drew Cameron and centre-half-forward Josh Bartel were two notable omissions from a provisional 17-man Cudgewa squad named on Friday.
IN THE NEWS:
Gordon said said he was not surprised Tumbarumba had come so close to upsetting the Blues a fortnight ago.
"'Tumba' outplayed us in the first half (last week) and really only their inaccurate kicking kept us in it. But to our boys' credit, they stuck at it and gave ourselves a chance to pinch it," he said.
"'Tumba' will always put in a big effort. They're never too far out of a game. they might be outclassed sometimes but their effort is always there. They're always a chance to surprise sides."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.