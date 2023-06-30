Albury rolls out another teenager from its nursery away to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
Schoolboy Ollie Hayes will make his debut, with great mate Rory Parnell playing his first game against North Albury on Anzac Day.
"It's pretty big for me, I've been working on it for a little bit, a fair few of my mates have already played and being able to play with Rory this weekend will be fun as well," Hayes offered.
The St Patrick's junior is 176cms and 70kgs.
"He's only small, but he's got good pace and skills," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly explained.
"He attacks the footy like he's bigger than what he is, he's very committed and loves his footy.
"He does all the extras and wants to improve every week, he's been in really good form in the twos for weeks and weeks, he'll run through the forwards and our wings."
Meanwhile, the Tigers will welcome back Mat Walker for his first game of the year.
Walker joined VFL club Williamstown after time at state club North Melbourne.
"It hasn't worked out this year trying to get him into the team because all of the Williamstown byes are on the same weekend as ours," Daly added.
Interestingly, Myrtleford has had the same issue with its gun VFL recruit Tom Wilson (Collingwood), while some other clubs have had a better run, including Wangaratta Rovers and GWS gun Ryan Hebron.
"When I spoke to 'Walks' at the start of the week he was pretty pumped to come back and play," Daly offered.
"He's got a lot of mates at Albury and loves coming back to the country and every time he comes back, he performs."
Walker will forever hold a unique place in the Tigers' proud history as he played his first game in the 2018 grand final win over Wangaratta.
He was then drafted to Hawthorn at No. 63 in that year's AFL Draft.
And there's more good news for the club with Max Byrne to return from concussion against Yarrawonga a fortnight ago.
The Tigers lost top spot, on percentage, to the Pigeons in the loss.
The Saints are coming off a 79-point loss to Lavington in round 10 and they've lost their best player of the past 18 months in on-baller Sam Martyn, who's moving to Spain
Still, coach Craig Millar could see the positives from the loss.
"There were some areas I was really pleased with, some of our ball movement, which we've been working really hard on," he suggested of the rebuilding outfit.
"Some of the positional changes we've made too, just because we're losing some personnel."
