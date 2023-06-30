The Border Mail
Albury teenager Ollie Hayes to debut against Myrtleford

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
June 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Ollie Hayes will make his senior debut for his beloved Tigers on the road against Myrtleford on Saturday, July 1. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury rolls out another teenager from its nursery away to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.

