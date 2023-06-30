SEVEN people have shown interest in being on a new Yackandandah Health board following the incumbent directors opting to resign after a failed takeover move.
Their paperwork will now be assessed and a meeting of the outgoing board is set for Thursday July 6, 2023 to determine appointments.
The nominees include agricultural scientist Patten Bridge and Indigo Shire councillor Diane Shepheard.
Both stressed the need to be properly informed of the financial state of the service, which includes aged and child care, before agreeing to serve on the board.
"We want to make sure if people are putting their names forward they're doing so with appropriate protection in relation to insolvency, but also we need a clear line of sight about what an improved situation might look like with maintaining continuity of care for the rest of the aged care and taking the community along the journey," Mr Bridge said.
He said he wanted to make sure the service continued and all options needed to be assessed for its future operation.
Ms Shepheard said she had reluctantly nominated but emphasised the need for a resolution that results in care being maintained.
Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan, who voted against the Apollo Care takeover at the June 21, 2023 members' meeting, said there needed to be engagement with the whole town.
"I want to see an open and frank conversation between the community and board and health service," Ms McGowan said, noting those who are not Yackandandah Health members needed to feel involved along with employees.
Board chair Doug Westland, who will finish his term on July 14, stressed there was "no question" of immediate insolvency.
"The organisation is able to continue to trade, for the next month, at least comfortably, and beyond that the moving parts become a bit more difficult," Mr Westland said.
The board is still seeking more federal government funding to assist operations.
Members will be told of plans for aged and child care and the medical clinic following the appointment of any new directors.
