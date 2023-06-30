A FATHER, assistant principal and Albury's mayor have condemned the opening of a tobacco and vapes retailer within 300m of three schools.
The shop is near the Fallon and Mate streets intersection in sight of Albury North Public School and close to Xavier and James Fallon high schools.
A dad of a student at Xavier High contacted The Border Mail to express his dismay at the business, which has shelves of snacks, being allowed to trade close to schools.
"I'm absolutely dumbfounded, it's ludicrous," the father, who did not wish to be publicly identified, said.
"Smokers don't go into buy chips and lollies, so they're bringing kids in there, that's dangling a carrot.
"It shouldn't be there."
The father shared his concerns with Xavier High and Albury Council.
The school's assistant principal Eamonn Buckley is also displeased and questioned the need for junk food to be sold in the shop.
"Our concern is that it is going to be potentially a hub for young people to gather and potentially purchase tobacco products and vapes.
"We think it's a bad look, full stop.
"I get how the world of commerce works and business is, but given society's concerns about vaping we were just shocked and didn't see it coming."
Mr Buckley spoke to James Fallon High's principal Jennifer Parrett and Albury mayor Kylie King about the shop, while another teacher raised the matter with Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Mrs Parrett initially spoke to The Border Mail but then withdrew her comments.
Cr King appalled that a purveyor of "harmful" goods would think it is appropriate to set up at the site.
"It concerns and surprises me that someone would choose to sell those products so close to schools," Cr King said.
"Everyone is talking about what is happening with young people with vaping and we want to look after our young people and support their health and mental health, so it's disappointing."
No council consent was required for the business, given the premises has been approved to operate as a shop since July, 1992.
In response to receiving a complaint about the tobacconist and because it does not regulate the sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes, the council contacted the NSW public health unit to investigate the situation.
The Border Mail contacted the health department's Wagga office for comment on Thursday June 29, 2023.
On June 30, The Border Mail visited the shop to ask questions of the owner.
A staffer passed on details to the absent owner, but said she could not comment.
Though, she stressed the store opened between 10am and 3pm to avoid school arrival and departure times.
The owner did not contact The Border Mail.
It is believed the store was raided by health department officials on June 29 and goods seized.
However, the department was unable to confirm that occurred as it does not comment on individual businesses.
Though a spokesman said there had been recent instances of shops in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District that are selling illegal nicotine vapes and illicitly packaged cigarettes.
On-the-spot fines can be issued for non-compliance with the selling of illegal products and prosecutions launched by NSW Health for the sale of e- cigarette and e-liquid products that contain nicotine.
There are no restrictions on the location of tobacco and vape retailers but they must be registered with NSW Health as part of a free process.
In NSW it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes or related devices and tobacco to those under-18.
The shop attendant at the Fallon Street store said she asked for identification from anybody that looked as though they could be under-25.
It is also against the law for vendors, other than pharmacies, to sell e-cigarettes or e-liquids that contain nicotine.
The boss of the Fallon Street also owns the Albury Convenience Store in Dean Street and has a sandwich board outside which states "tobacconist vapes convenience store".
The same sign has been outside the North Albury store but was inside on June 30.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.