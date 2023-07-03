The Border Mail
Greenstreat adds fifth store with a new online order outlet coming to Lavington in July

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 12:45pm
Greenstreat co-founders Jesse and Jackson McGrath will open their first online-only store in Lavington. Greenstreat Click will be the Border brand's first concept store.
GREENSTREAT will open a new store in Lavington for online orders only later in July.

