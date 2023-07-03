GREENSTREAT will open a new store in Lavington for online orders only later in July.
Greenstreat Click will be the Border eatery brand's first concept store.
Customers who don't have access to a smartphone or computer will be able to place their online orders at a kiosk attached to the outlet.
Greenstreat co-owner Jackson McGrath said patrons could use the Greenstreat app to order their salads, burritos and bowls.
"We want people to use their devices to order so we can reduce their wait times," he said.
"It will be Greenstreat's first concept store; there will be an educational phase.
"We can't do a full-scale restaurant in every suburb of Australia but we can use the platforms we've got to allow us to get our food to more people.
"From day one, people from Thurgoona and Lavington have been saying: 'Can you come to us, there's a spot vacant near us?'"
Two new stores will open at Brunswick and Melbourne CBD within weeks.
Jackson said their successful Albury operation - which offered fresh salads, burritos, warm bowls and smoothies - allowed them to roll out the first of many stores planned in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
He said there were always challenges to expanding.
"There are always ups and downs going into new areas; like going from Albury to a capital city 2000 kilometres away," Jackson said.
"But everyone wants Greenstreat because it's healthy and not full of empty calories.
"It's not the cheapest on the market but people understand the value for their health."
