Our Border region's train pain of many years plainly must stay in past

Trains have been a painful experience for North East and Border residents for many years.
For such a long time we were subject to the vagaries of upgrades costing eye-watering amounts of money that seemed to deliver nothing.
Even when a bus wasn't brought in, often at the last moment, to get people to or from Melbourne, the journey often would be beset by delays caused by drastic speed limitations along considerable stretches of the track.
But after all these years, the clouds finally lifted and the kind of service our community always deserved though was always denied - while other regional areas in more politically sensitive seats weren't - was delivered.
We finally got the VLocity trains that so many had lobbied for and those monumental delays and disruptions seemed to have been relegated to the status of a bad memory.
But once again, the true picture wasn't so grand.
In a way though at least the problems we now found ourselves exposed to were a better kind of problem, if that could ever be the case.
The Victorian government, in the interest of generating more V/Line patronage and providing affordable travel to regional folk, decided to cut fares.
What this has created though is such demand that seats began to be double-booked and trains overloaded, with travellers often forced to stand for long periods on their journey.
This overcrowding was not only unpalatable and uncomfortable; clearly it was a safety issue, too.
The announcement then that extra weekend rail services will be operating from Saturday, July 1, is an extremely welcome one, with the additional Saturday morning service from Albury to Melbourne and a Sunday afternoon service from the capital back to the Border.
But we agree with the Border Rail Action Group that this not be a Band-Aid solution, but rather one stemming from strategic, careful planning reflecting the vibrancy and growth of our region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.