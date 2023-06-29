THE Murray Bushrangers will debut two Ovens and Murray talents when they take on Bendigo Pioneers at Rumbalara, near Shepparton, on Saturday.
Yarrawonga and Rennie's Ben Kennedy, Wangaratta Rovers' Judd Schubert and Shepparton Swans' Mitchell Grumley will kit up for the first time for the representative side.
Kennedy debuted in round two for Yarrawonga this year as a 16-year-old and has played three senior games after catching new coach Steve Johnson's eye with his round one performance in the Pigeons' thirds.
"I actually picked him on the back of just watching for a half after round one in the thirds," Johnson told Radio 2AY-3NE after Kennedy's most recent performance in the seniors, in round nine against Wodonga earlier this month.
"I was happy to put him straight into the seniors on what I'd seen.
"He's definitely got potential maybe down the track to go onto bigger and better things."
Kennedy played rounds two and three before schoolboy football with Melbourne's Xavier College restricted his availability until round nine.
"When I heard he was available (again) I had no hesitations in bringing him straight back in," Johnson said.
Schubert is another enjoying a fine year after kicking three goals and being named among the best players in the Ovens and Murray under-18 interleague side's 59-point win against Goulburn Valley in May.
The Bushrangers, which will be known as the Dongala Bushrangers - the original Yorta Yorta name for the Murray River - to mark national NAIDOC week, will also lose five top-tier talents to national championships duties.
The Bushrangers will be without Victoria Country trio Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers), Coby James and Oscar Ryan (both Goulburn Valley League) who were all in the side which tackled Western Australia in Perth overnight.
And Albury Tiger duo Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard will form part of the Allies line-up that takes on Victorian Metropolitan in Brisbane tomorrow.
While the Bushrangers sit 14th, they have been on the wrong end of some close encounters this year including last week's 16-point margin against finals-placed Western Jets and will be a chance against 10th-placed Bendigo.
IN THE NEWS:
In the girls match, Constance Dodd (Wodonga Raiders) will make her debut joining sisters Destiny and Rain while Lockhart's Majella Day will return to the back-flank again after claiming best afield honours for the side in her debut last week.
Players will wear a Dongala guernsey designed by Bushrangers assistant coach and Rumbalara premiership player Levi Power.
