YOUR SAY: A chance to honour supporter of regional cancer centre

With the untimely passing of Simon Crean, may I as an independent voter, suggest that a ward or similar facility at the cancer centre be named in his honour. I recall the euphoria when he announced funding and support on the Q&A program many years ago.
An outstanding facility!
With many households in Wodonga struggling with the increased costs of mortgage repayments, due to rising interest rates, or increased rents because of costs and increased demand, plus the rising energy costs, rising cost of food and having to rein in their own household budgets, it is excellent to hear that the majority of Wodonga councillors decided to adjust the council's budget and think about these households by keeping the rate increases as low as possible at a difficult time.
Thanks to the leadership and wisdom of mayor Ron Mildren, deputy mayor Libby Hall, Olga Quilty and Danny Chamberlain for considering the budgets of households in Wodonga and setting a fine example of restraint and reducing spending.
The NSW government is currently considering legislation that would make it easier for tenants to keep pets on rental properties, a move supported by the Animal Justice Party.
Before they go too far down that path though, it would be prudent to consider the impact of cats on native wildlife, which is absolutely devastating. Over 100 native species are now threatened by domestic cats and they have already caused the extinction of many bird species, small mammals and reptiles. Rather than making it easier for anyone to have cats, it should be made harder.
Sussan Ley should be applauded for her forward-thinking suggestion of putting nuclear powered plants into our community (June 26). Just think of the job creation for Albury! We could put it near the Hume Dam wall where there is a reliable source of water to douse any possible meltdowns. What could possibly go wrong?
To the Australian Rock Collective (ARC), thank you for bringing your concert, Dark Side of the Moon, to Albury. We were privileged to be in the audience to see such great musicians do what they do so well. SO GOOD!
