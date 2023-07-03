The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: A chance to honour supporter of regional cancer centre

By Letters to the Editor
July 3 2023 - 10:30am
Simon Crean, pictured outside the Albury hospital in 2011, the day after he announced $65 million in funding for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. File picture
Chance to honour Crean's role

With the untimely passing of Simon Crean, may I as an independent voter, suggest that a ward or similar facility at the cancer centre be named in his honour. I recall the euphoria when he announced funding and support on the Q&A program many years ago.

