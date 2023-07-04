The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Why is there no speaker for the 'no' vote at community forum?

By Letters to the Editor
July 4 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I believe that the voters in Indi have a right to have both sides of the referendum made available to them," a reader says. File picture
"I believe that the voters in Indi have a right to have both sides of the referendum made available to them," a reader says. File picture

Forum needs speaker for 'no' vote

In the upcoming referendum, Australians will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" whether they agree to insert a new chapter in our constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.