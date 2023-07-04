YOUR SAY: Why is there no speaker for the 'no' vote at community forum?

This referendum question is the most important to be put to the Australian people in 122 years. Being such an important question, I believe that it should be looked at closely and debated prior to referendum voting day, with both the arguments for a "yes" vote and the arguments for a "no" vote being equally made available so voters can make an informed decision. With this in mind, I was interested to read that our "Independent" member for Indi Helen Haines has organised a Voice to Parliament community forum at The Cube in Wodonga on July 25. But I was then dismayed to read that the only speakers were Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians, and Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin, both from the "yes" vote. With absolutely no one from the "no" vote.