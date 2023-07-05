I watched in disgust as Federation councillors awarded themselves up to 40 per cent pay rise after trying to get a 74 per cent SRV rate rise through IPART. This shows that a majority of councillors present, excluding Councillor Longley, have no empathy with the community.
Reading the business paper, the mayor actually will receive a mayoral allowance and a councillor allowance, so his pay will jump to $55,605.
Councillors used every excuse in the book to justify their pay rise, including encouraging more women and younger councillors. The only thing that will achieve younger and more women will be if entrenched councillors step down and allow new blood on council.
There is also a governance issue when the Federation Council's general manager (one of the highest paid in the grouping, around $340,000 I believe), makes a recommendation that councillors accept the highest rate of pay. That is not part of his job, he should present the facts and it is for councillors to decide where they should sit without being guided by the GM.
Councillors are to provide critical oversight of the council and senior executives and not just be a staff cheer squad.
The ever-growing area of Thurgoona has made travelling along the Riverina Highway from Thurgoona Drive to and including East Albury up to the bridge over the Hume Highway a dangerous drive.
There are a number of streets, mainly Elizabeth Mitchell Drive and Airport Drive, that are prone to having an accident happen due to the give way signage.
Drivers often pull out in front of oncoming traffic, often causing near-misses.
I don't know why stop signs couldn't be in place rather than give way, seeing that they are entering onto a main highway.
Until 1949 there was no such thing as an Australian citizen. Before that, anyone born in Australia was a British subject. The Australian constitution didn't mention "Australian citizenship"; and when Australians travelled overseas they were given a British passport.
In 1948 Arthur Calwell, Australia's first Minister for Immigration, introduced the Nationality and Citizenship Bill in the House of Representatives. Despite these objections, Parliament passed the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 and it became law on Australia Day, January 26, 1949.
The Act created Australian citizenship and the rules for gaining it. All residents born in Australia automatically became citizens.
