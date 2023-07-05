The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Resident 'watched in disgust' as Federation councillors voted in pay rise

By Letters to the Editor
July 5 2023 - 10:30am
Federation councillors, pictured here at their extraordinary meeting to vote on an independent review of the council, voted to increase their allowances at their next meeting. Picture by Mark Jesser
Council decision lacks empathy

I watched in disgust as Federation councillors awarded themselves up to 40 per cent pay rise after trying to get a 74 per cent SRV rate rise through IPART. This shows that a majority of councillors present, excluding Councillor Longley, have no empathy with the community.

