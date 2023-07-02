Reaching 100 is a milestone in itself, but Wodonga's Iris Stone says it is no different to any other one.
The exception was "I didn't get a fuss made with other birthdays".
But being with her family, including her great-grandchildren, meant her 100th was well worth the celebration.
At her Wodonga home on Saturday July 1, Mrs Stone was the centre of attention as family and friends took a trip down memory lane.
"My family are all my life," she said.
"That's only worth living for. That's what I think. Your family, bring them up the best you can, give them what you can."
Mrs Stone's room was filled with flowers and birthday cards, including one from King Charles III.
She was born in Melbourne in 1923 and can recount many achievements of her life, namely her three daughters, two of them having died from cancer, noting how "they had the best sense of humour, those two".
Mrs Stone was a dressmaker in Flinders Lane in the Melbourne CBD.
"That was the place," she said.
But Mrs Stone always wanted to be a hairdresser, or to work with children.
She married Jack Stone in 1948, the pair having met through pen pals - she was looking for a challenge and the connection formed quickly.
They settled down quickly, going on to raise their children.
Growing up she played the violin, then soon picked it up again in her 20s.
Mrs Stone said she lived a private life, but family was imperative.
"I love learning about my grandchildren's lives and great grandchildren," she said.
"I always tell my granddaughter to dry her hair before bed, otherwise she'll catch a cold."
Mrs Stone has lived through many historical moments in time, and has not missed a single episode of the TV soap Home and Away.
"I have no clue what's going on any more," she said of the program.
"All the old characters are no longer there any more."
Mrs Stone said what she really enjoyed was having McDonald's apple pies and a vanilla milkshake, which was a guilty pleasure.
That and a Bailey's Irish Cream in the winter, with milk, because it made her warm, or a shandy (half beer, half lemonade) in summer because it was refreshing.
Mrs Stone said no one could reveal the secret to longevity, but couldn't speak more highly of family.
"It's always been about family," she said.
"I'm content and happy with the life I've lived."
