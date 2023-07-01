It was mixed results on the home auction front on Saturday July 1, with many houses failing to attract bidders.
Seven homes in Albury and Table Top went under the hammer, with most of the properties failing to attract a buyer.
A home on McLeod Street in West Albury had strong interest, with about 50 people lingering around the home.
Auctioner Brian Phegan, of Brian Phegan Real Estate, said he expected such a quality property to sell for around $2 million.
But Mr Phegan said "cash buyers couldn't satisfy us, so now we're beginning to work with conditional buyers".
He said it was a sustainable home constructed by master builders, and "quality all the way through".
"It won 2020 home of the year; the owners incorporated everything that was needed into the house," Mr Phegan said.
The property overlooks Horseshoe Lagoon, Murray River walking trails and wetlands, with the Murray Valley Highway at the back. It is situated on a 12,300 square metre site.
"It's the type of home that the more you linger the more interested you get," Mr Phegan said.
"It's great and very central."
Stean Nicholls Real Estate agent Lachlan Hutchins said it was a little more quieter than usual on the housing front.
"(Properties at) 342 Norfolk and in Guinea Street are both under contract post-auction," Mr Hutchins said.
