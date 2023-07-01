The Border Mail
Home of the year in 2020, in West Albury expected to sell for around $2 million

By Sophie Else
Updated July 1 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
The house was described as "a visionary home and Surrounds of Market importance. Uniquely connected to nature and the ambience of it's panorama." Picture by Tara Trewhella.
It was mixed results on the home auction front on Saturday July 1, with many houses failing to attract bidders.

