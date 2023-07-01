It was a day of mixed results on the Border auction front on Saturday July 1, with many houses failing to attract buyers.
Six properties in Albury and Table Top went under the hammer, but the majority were passed in.
A six-bedroom house on McLeod Court in West Albury had strong interest, with about 50 people lingering around at the auction for the home.
Auctioneer Brian Phegan, of Brian Phegan Real Estate, said he expected such a "quality" property to sell for around $2 million.
But Mr Phegan said "cash buyers couldn't satisfy us, so now we're beginning to work with conditional buyers".
He said it was a sustainable home constructed by Master Builders, and was "quality all the way through".
"It won 2020 Home of the Year. The owners incorporated everything that was needed into the house," Mr Phegan said.
The property overlooks Horseshoe Lagoon, Murray River walking trails and wetlands, with the Murray Valley Highway behind.
It is situated on a 12,300-square metre site.
"It's the type of home that the more you linger, the more interested you get," Mr Phegan said.
"It's great and very central."
Stean Nicholls Real Estate agent Lachlan Hutchins said it was a little more quieter than usual on the housing front.
He said an apartment on Norfolk Street in East Albury, as well as a four-bedroom, Victorian-style red brick home on Guinea Street in central Albury were both under contract post-auction.
The three-bedroom apartment was one of two properties on Norfolk Street to be auctioned by Stean Nicholls Real Estate at the weekend, with the agency also attempting to sell a three-bedroom dwelling on Nathan Avenue and 7000 square metres of vacant land on Carisbrook Court at Table Top.
