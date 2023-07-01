Wangaratta toppled a gritty Wodonga in a cracking contest in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
Underdogs Wodonga stunned the Pies to grab a 17-point lead at quarter-time, but a seven-goal unanswered stretch from late in the second quarter to late in the third proved the difference in the visitors' 14.11 (95) to 12.10 (82) win.
Last year's Did Simpson medallist Callum Moore was outstanding with seven goals, including one where he palmed off two players and snapped in style.
Wangaratta went into the game with six straight wins, while the Bulldogs were coming off four successive losses, but the pair produced a game worthy of a final.
More to follow.
