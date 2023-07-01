The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta defeats Wodonga by 13 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 1 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Matt Kelly is tackled by Wodonga co-captain Ollie Greenhill on Saturday, July 1. Wangaratta won a cracking game by 13 points. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta's Matt Kelly is tackled by Wodonga co-captain Ollie Greenhill on Saturday, July 1. Wangaratta won a cracking game by 13 points. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta toppled a gritty Wodonga in a cracking contest in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.