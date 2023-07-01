FOOTBALL
ROUND 11
Yarrawonga 9.10 (64) def Nth. Albury 5.11 (41)
Wodonga 12.10 (82) lost to Wangaratta 14.11 (95)
Wang. Rovers 18.13 (121) def Wod. Raiders 4.8 (32)
Myrtleford 9.10 (64) lost to Albury 13.12 (90)
NETBALL
Wang. Rovers 37 lost to Wod. Raiders 64
Myrtleford 50 def Albury 32
Yarrawonga 60 def North Albury 40
Wodonga 36 lost to Wangaratta 68
ROUND 11
Culcairn 7.7 (49) lost to Holbrook 14.12 (96)
CDHBU 10.8 (68) def Jindera 7.7(49)
Lockhart 10.9 (69) lost to Bill. Crows 10.12 (72)
Henty 8.6 (54) lost to Brock-Burrum 16.6 (78)
Magpies 3.2 (20) lost to Osborne 43.22 (280)
RWW Giants 5.5 (35) lost to Howlong 12.13 (85)
ROUND NINE
Corryong 5.6 (36) lost to Tumbarumba 15.13 (103)
Bullioh 11.5 (71) lost to Cudgewa 17.12 (114)
