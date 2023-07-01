The Border Mail
Albury defeats Myrtleford by 26 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 1 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 7:13pm
Tom O'Brien was superb for the Tigers in their 26-point win.
Tom O'Brien was superb for the Tigers in their 26-point win.

Albury produced another quality team performance to grab a 26-point win, but Myrtleford's Simon Curtis was the star with a vintage display in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.

