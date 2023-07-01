Albury produced another quality team performance to grab a 26-point win, but Myrtleford's Simon Curtis was the star with a vintage display in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
Curtis kicked four goals, including three in the second quarter, as the rank outsiders launched a stunning second quarter comeback, before falling short 13.12 (90) to 9.10 (64).
He missed last week's game with an ankle complaint, but had 27 touches in a performance which resembled his stunning 2018-2019 form before a mountain bike crash stalled his progress.
Albury led by 25 points during the first quarter, with Williamstown VFL forward Mat Walker starring early.
However, the home team slashed the margin to seven points at half-time, but six goals to three after that sealed the win.
Walker finished with three goals, with Tom O'Brien, Riley Bice and Isaac Muller featuring.
Apart from Curtis, co-captain Ryley Sharp and Tyler Harrington impressed.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.