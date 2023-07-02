Myrtleford moved a step closer to sealing a finals berth with an 18-goal win over Albury in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 1.
The home team led by 10 at half-time and again outscored the Tigers in the second half to post a 50-32 win.
Sally Botter (21 goals) and Sophie Hanrahan (18) were outstanding for the Saints, while Rebecca Piazza chipped in with 11 goals.
Albury's Lilli Howe scored 28 goals.
Brigetta Singe was superb for the visitors, with support from Heidi Fisher and Gabe McRae.
Myrtleford went into round 11 with a one-game break over Albury, so it will be difficult for the latter to chase down the Saints for a top five finish.
Realistically, the Tigers will now have to target Lavington for a spot in the five.
The Panthers also have a one-game break, but they have played one less game.
Lavington will start strong favourites against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, July 8, while the Tigers host seventh-placed North Albury.
