Myrtleford defeats Albury by 18 goals in Ovens and Murray netball

July 2 2023 - 11:00am
Myrtleford's Sally Botter grabbed 21 goals in the win over Albury on Saturday, July 1.
Myrtleford moved a step closer to sealing a finals berth with an 18-goal win over Albury in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 1.

