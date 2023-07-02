CDHBU has taken a giant stride towards securing its first finals berth since 2016 after notching a 19-point win over Jindera at Coreen on Saturday.
In a match-up that looked pivotal to both clubs finals aspirations, it was the Power who were able to produce their biggest win of the season so far and prevail 10.8 (68) to 7.7 (49).
The loss saw the Bulldogs slip outside the top-six and now face an uphill battle to take part in the September action.
They play Holbrook, Brock-Burrum, Billabong Crows, Howlong and Osborne after this weekend's bye.
The Bulldogs would need to win at least three of those encounters to keep their slim finals hopes alive - a task that looks beyond them in present form.
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty revealed his side approached the clash as a 'mini-final.'
"It was a really important clash for both sides and I emphasised to the group that it was a mini-final," Docherty said.
"Both clubs were 6-4 and desperate for the four points.
"To our boys' credit, they rose to the occasion and played with real spirit from the opening bounce.
"We dominated the first three-quarters and put ourselves in a handy position to run away with a commanding win.
"I think we were six goals up at the final break but stopped a bit in that last-quarter.
"I wasn't surprised to see the opposition get some junk time goals because they are a bloody team and were going to get the momentum at some stage.
"But we were able to slow things down late in the piece and get the win."
The Power welcomed back clever goal sneak Corey Smith who had been missing since round five with a knee complaint.
As expected, Smith was underdone but kicked one goal and his form will have a huge say in how far the Power can progress this season.
Young forward Ryan Beveridge was the Power's best and dragged down several strong contested marks in attack and capped a polished display with two goals.
Veteran defender Mick Collins also wound back the clock and kept Bulldogs match-winner Trent Castles to one goal.
Castles had kicked a bag of seven the previous week against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Kade Wilson, Brendan Morris and Cody Kuschert were also strong contributors for the home side.
The Power have winnable matches over the next month when they face RWW Giants, Culcairn, Lockhart and Henty.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I'm hoping it can prove to be a season-defining win for us," Docherty said.
"We can go into the next month of football confident that we can get the W.
"It was great to welcome back CJ (Smith) but we didn't need to rely on him to kick a winning score.
"He has obviously missed a lot of football and is only going to improve as he gets his match fitness back.
"But just his presence out on the field makes a difference, he takes a good defender and commands a lot of attention from the opposition which helps free other players to have an impact."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.