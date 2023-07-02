The Border Mail
CDHBU in commanding position for a finals berth after accounting for Jindera

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Kyle Docherty has the Power in a commanding position to play finals.
Kyle Docherty has the Power in a commanding position to play finals.

CDHBU has taken a giant stride towards securing its first finals berth since 2016 after notching a 19-point win over Jindera at Coreen on Saturday.

Journalist

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

