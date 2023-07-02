Yarrawonga's star-studded midfield controlled a gutsy North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
North's VFL players Sam Azzi and Jackson Weidemann didn't take their place after being named, while another crucial player in the club's resurgence in defender Julian Hayes was also unavailable with a finger injury.
And that came on top of the fact one of the league's best on-ballers in North coach Tim Broomhead (suspension) was also missing.
The underdogs trailed by only two goals at half-time, but Yarrawonga's midfield trio of Willie and Harry Wheeler, along with former coach Mark Whiley, was excellent in the 9.10 (64) to 5.11 (41) win.
Whiley had a superb start to the season, before he suffered an injury, Harry Wheeler is one of the league's most consistent on-ballers, while his older sibling has been exceptional.
"To be fair, he's heavily tagged too, but with his work inside (in the stoppages), he just does things the other guys can't do," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale suggested.
To be fair, he's heavily tagged too, but with his work inside (in the stoppages), he just does things the other guys can't do. It's good to see him getting a run at it, he's good to watch.- Yarrawonga football director Leigh Ramsdale on Willie Wheeler's form, not just on Saturday but throughout the season
"It's good to see him getting a run at it, he's good to watch."
Willie Wheeler signed with the Pigeons in late 2019, but COVID and a number of injuries, particularly a serious foot complaint, forced him to miss an extended period.
While the midfielders racked up possessions, clever forward Nick Fothergill was the game's leading goalkicker with three, while recruit Matt Casey and reigning Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams booted two majors apiece.
Running defender Bailey Frauenfelder maintained his strong season with another fine display, while ruck Lach Howe and the unheralded Jordan Urquhart also impressed.
Nathan Dennis and Josh Minogue landed two goals apiece for the Hoppers.
The latter was terrific for the visitors with his insatiable appetite for work, constantly charging his way up the ground to either help out in defence or set up an attacking opportunity.
He was joined by a host of underrated players in Jack Penny, Fletcher Ramage and Jack King, while Kade Brown and Marrar recruit Jack Reynolds also featured.
Many would have expected the ladder leaders to topple the Hoppers by more, particularly in the absence of the talented quartet, but the visitors' performance showed how far the team has improved since losing the first four games by an average of 12 goals,
"You have to give credit to North Albury, they hunted the footy well," Ramsdale praised.
"It wasn't pretty to watch, but they had a fair bit of pressure on the footy, their intensity was strong."
North will now look to make a strong impact away to its most traditional rival in Albury on Saturday, July 8.
The Hoppers haven't beaten the Tigers for many years and while they will still start outsiders, it's the club's best chance to cause an upset, depending on player availability.
Meanwhile, the Pigeons are away in the grand final re-match.
Wangaratta edged out Yarrawonga by three points in a crackerjack clash.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.