The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga topples North Albury by 23 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crafty Yarrawonga midfielder Willie Wheeler has had a superb season and he continued the run with another electric display against North Albury on Saturday, July 1. He was joined in the best by a handful of fellow on-ballers.
Crafty Yarrawonga midfielder Willie Wheeler has had a superb season and he continued the run with another electric display against North Albury on Saturday, July 1. He was joined in the best by a handful of fellow on-ballers.

Yarrawonga's star-studded midfield controlled a gutsy North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.