FEDERATION Council may follow Albury and Wodonga local government bodies and adopt private management for its leading pools.
Contracting out control of Corowa Aquatic Centre is one of two preferred options to emerge from a report done to assess the future administration of the site.
The review, authored by the council's manager environment, facilities and regulations Angela Reidy, follows concerns about the financial drain posed by the centre which opened in 2021.
The indoor and outdoor pools ran at a net operating loss of $583,312 in 2021-22 and are forecast to have a $361,758 shortfall in 2022-23.
Ms Reidy assessed seven future management models.
They comprised the existing council control, timetabling all activities with restricted access, tailoring lifeguard supervision to patron numbers, reducing or increasing opening hours over winter and summer, contracting out and closing Howlong, Oaklands and Urana pools to reduce costs.
Ms Reidy concluded tiered supervision, which involves setting lifesaver numbers to patrons and risks, and outsourcing were the two preferred options.
The former is estimated to reduce operating costs by $245,635 and the latter is tipped to result in a drop in costs of $210,483.
Ms Reidy noted "no lifeguard on duty" signs would be used during tiered supervision.
"This model will require consultation with council's insurer, including undertaking a risk assessment and developing operational procedures," Ms Reidy wrote.
"This model also includes revised staff resourcing - core base of permanent employees supplemented with casual pool of staff."
Ms Reidy suggested Howlong pool could be included with the Corowa centre in a deal to contract out management.
She notes Aligned Leisure and Belgravia, who each run Albury-Wodonga and Indigo Shire pools, "have existing footprints in our region and have the necessary industry expertise and capability to take on Corowa Aquatic Centre and implement new standards for management and operation".
The council has endorsed the two preferred models for further consideration and community consultation.
Feedback will now be sought from the community over the next month before a fresh report is presented to the September 2023 council meeting.
At that point the councillors will decide on which model of operation for the aquatic centre is adopted.
A new system is expected to cut the disparity between ratepayers (78 per cent) and pool users (22 per cent) bearing aquatic centre costs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.