CONCERNS of mums about the grotty state of some all-gender toilets in Albury has set off a review.
Albury councillor Alice Glachan has asked city staff to examine the issue and look at ways the problem can be addressed.
"Some people prefer to have gender-specific toilets and cite they don't like using a non-gender specific toilet after some people have used those bathrooms," Cr Glachan said.
"They don't like the state in which they've been left.
"I've raised that issue on behalf of those people in our community and I've asked staff if we can alleviate those concerns with cubicles."
Cr Glachan said she and other councillors have received complaints, with mothers in particular entering toilets with young children and being left upset by their "unhygienic" condition.
She said some were avoiding using the unisex toilet blocks because of the matter.
However, Cr Glachan said the council's policy of building new toilets, that are open to all people, would remain after having been adopted in April 2020.
"There's merit in the non-gender specific toilet because if a toilet's vacant people can use it and having an open plan to the front means it's safer by design," she said.
The complaints about the new toilets come as Albury Council prepares to build a block with three unisex cubicles, all-abilities ablutions and two outdoor hand basins at the David Street skate park.
A tender worth $339,131 from Lavington firm Binding Building has been approved by the council.
