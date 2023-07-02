The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Backlash to Albury Council on grotty state of some unisex toilets

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These toilets with separate areas for women and men are on the way out in Albury and not all people are happy with the change in approach.
These toilets with separate areas for women and men are on the way out in Albury and not all people are happy with the change in approach.

CONCERNS of mums about the grotty state of some all-gender toilets in Albury has set off a review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.