Several players are set to face the Upper Murray league tribunal this week after a fiery clash between Bullioh and Cudgewa resulted in numerous reports at Bullioh on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were fielding arguably their strongest line-up of the season so far with the inclusion of Ash Murray, Kieran Salome and Jake Fisher who travel from Melbourne.
In contrast, the undefeated Blues were missing some of their biggest names in Nick Brockley, Josh Bartel, Chris and Josh Lieschke and coach Drew Cameron.
Despite the withdrawals, the Blues were able to keep their undefeated record intact and notch their ninth consecutive victory 17.12 (114) to 11.5 (71).
Cameron revealed news filtered back to the Blues camp in the lead-up to the clash that the Bulldogs were ultra-confident of claiming the scalp of the undefeated ladder leaders and raging flag favourites.
"There was a bit of noise coming out of Bullioh in the lead-up that they had their best side in and a few of their players were fairly vocal in saying that they were going to beat us," Cameron said.
"We weren't close to full-strength and had a fairly depleted line-up.
"I realise rival clubs want to get their side up when they face the benchmark of the competition.
"So they tried to be fairly physical against us on Saturday to take our focus off the football and more on fighting.
"I suppose to an extent, their tactic worked because one of our boys (Lachie Whiteley) got reported.
"But it didn't affect us that much.
"Being my first year in the competition, it has been a bit of an eye-opener how much bad blood there is between the two clubs.
"They had their sponsors day and it did get a bit ugly at different stages.
"I'm not saying their players were deliberately instructed to run out and try to hurt us.
"But no doubt you could see they were trying to get physical with us and get us off our game."
The Border Mail believes Kelvin Wallace was reported for the Bulldogs which is yet to be confirmed by the league.
After a relatively even first-half the Blues were able to assert their superiority in the second-half mainly through the efforts of Jason Bartel, Darcy McKimmie and Ben Hall.
Hall in particular was damaging with seven goals while Murray was kept relatively quiet compared to his usual lofty standards after finishing the match with four goals.
