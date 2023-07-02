The Border Mail
Ladder leaders Cudgewa down Bullioh in fiery clash with several reports

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
July 2 2023 - 7:00pm
There was plenty of fireworks between Cudgewa and Bullioh on the weekend with several reports to be heard at the tribunal this week.
There was plenty of fireworks between Cudgewa and Bullioh on the weekend with several reports to be heard at the tribunal this week.

Several players are set to face the Upper Murray league tribunal this week after a fiery clash between Bullioh and Cudgewa resulted in numerous reports at Bullioh on Saturday.

