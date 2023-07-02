THE Steamers have put in one of their better performances in recent times but fell short away at Griffith on Saturday.
Fullback Reuben Sarkis returned to his tryscoring ways with three for the day but the Albury-Wodonga club were pipped 33-29 to remain stranded on just two wins for the season.
The hat-trick take the club's leading tryscorer Sarkis to 14 tries from nine outings this year.
Forward Uraia Vuluma scored a try for the third week running while Ryan O'Sullivan also crossed the line at Griffith Exies Sports Club.
The result leaves the Steamers three-and-a-half games adrift in sixth in the eight-team competition.
The Steamers will return to Murrayfield in Albury next weekend where they will host second-placed Wagga City.
Wagga City suffered just its second loss on Saturday, going down 29-39 against ladder leaders Waratahs.
In other games, Deniliquin and Tumut played out a 25-25 draw while Wagga Agricultural College was far too strong for CSU Reddies, winning 55-0.
