Wangaratta forward Callum Moore confirmed his standing as the Ovens and Murray Football League's most dynamic player with a match-winning seven goals against Wodonga on Saturday, July 1.
In what turned out to be an unexpected blockbuster, the former AFL player proved the difference in the 13-point thriller.
"He kicked a couple today that were unbelievable, that's what he does," Pies' coach Ben Reid praised.
Moore's goal at the five-minute mark of the second quarter was one only he's capable of kicking in the competition.
He palmed off two players with NRL-type power-packed fends and then wheeled around to snap the major off his right foot.
Early in the third stanza, he landed one from the outside of his boot - from around 40m.
Moore is now in his third season with the Pies after claiming the Morris Medal on debut, as well as last year's Did Simpson Medal for best on ground in the three-point grand final win over Yarrawonga.
His highlights reel would be closing in on fellow Morris medallist Brodie Filo and Yarrawonga premiership players Brendan Fevola and Craig Ednie as the best of the past 15 years.
After four straight losses, Wodonga was outstanding, but the home couldn't handle Moore, while rejuvenated veteran Michael Newton and Reid also kicked four and two goals respectively.
"The way he (Moore) can change the game is greater than anyone else in the competition," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor suggested.
"I said to the boys I haven't played on a forward trio like that at state level."
Wangaratta hosts Yarrawonga on Saturday, July 8.
