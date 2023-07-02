The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Callum Moore kicks seven goals in win over Wodonga

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Wangaratta's Callum Moore marks in front of Wodonga's Jack O'Sullivan on Saturday. Moore was electric with seven goals in the win. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta forward Callum Moore confirmed his standing as the Ovens and Murray Football League's most dynamic player with a match-winning seven goals against Wodonga on Saturday, July 1.

