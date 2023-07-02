THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have endured a mixed weekend on the road with both sides going down in Sydney on Saturday night before bouncing back to score wins on Sunday.
The men's season moved onto a knife-edge after they went down 107-97 in double-overtime against Norths at North Sydney Indoor Sports Centre.
A huge second half saw the Bandits reel in a nine-point deficit with US import Jamir Coleman nailing a late three-pointer to force the game into another period. The first overtime was a stalemate, 14-14, affter the Bears repeated the dose against the Bandits with a late three to tie proceedings.
And then the home side came out and trounced Bandits 11-1 in round two over overtime to emerge victors and maintain their position in the top four.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Albury-Wodonga side which enjoyed strong games from their primemovers.
Classy guard Lochlan Cummings rebounded from an inaccurate outing last week to hit 30 points while Coleman was again a star with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
Coleman's American counterpart Mike Parks was also a strong performer with 14 rebounds and 13 boards while captain Jacob Cincurak contributed 15 points and eight assists.
But the men kept their season alive with an 86-74 win over Sydney at Comets Stadium.
The side led all afternoon and enjoyed an even spread of scorers. After the weekend, the Bandits are among three teams with eight wins chasing eighth-placed Newcastle.
The women's side endured a similar weekend.
After a tight first half on Saturday night, a poor third quarter cost the Bandits side with the Bears putting on 24 points to 14 to run out 70-57 winners in their encounter.
Midseason US addition Mikayla Pivec continued her strong showings for the Albury-Wodonga side with a team-high 15 point and 13 boards while Malury Bates and Ashlee Hannan both added 11 points and nine and seven rebounds respectively.
But on Sunday, the Bandits bounced back with a thrilling 81-79 victory over the Comets.
The Bandits overturned a seven-point three-quarter-time deficit with a 20-13 last quarter.
University of Georgia's Bates was the star with 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Pivec (18 points and 14 boards), Emma Mahady (17 points) and Liz Murphy (16 points) were also key performers.
The result sees the reigning premier move two games clear in eighth and on track for play-offs.
