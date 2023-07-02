The Border Mail
Top four consolidate spots with comfortable wins in Hume Netball

JC
By John Conroy
July 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Tayla Vogel was among Jindera's best players again in their win over CDHBU on Saturday.
Tayla Vogel was among Jindera's best players again in their win over CDHBU on Saturday.

OSBORNE, Jindera, Howlong and Billabong all posted wins on Saturday to consolidate their spots in the top four.

