Top four consolidate spots with comfortable wins in Hume Netball

OSBORNE, Jindera, Howlong and Billabong all posted wins on Saturday to consolidate their spots in the top four.
Osborne continued its unbeaten season with a 58-22 victory over Murray Magpies while Jindera had a slightly closer encounter against CDHBU, prevailing 45-27.
The Bulldogs got out to a 12-7 quarter-time lead and were able to build on that across the afternoon to post the 18-goal win.
Sarah Parker and Tayla Vogel were Jindera's best, with the side sitting 10-1 after 11 rounds and still a game clear in second place.
Howlong continue to do little wrong and moved to 9-2 after a 60-41 victory against RWW Giants away at Walbundrie.
Meanwhile, the Crows moved a game clear in fourth after fifth-placed Holbrook went down 44-47 against Culcairn.
The Crows turned a five-goal half-time lead into a 38-26 victory away at Lockhart.
In other games, sixth-placed Culcairn prevailed in a thriller against fourth-placed Holbrook, the Lions winning 47-44 to maintain their one-game buffer in the finals slots over BB Saints.
The Saints kept in touch with finals with a 58-29 victory over Henty.
The results see the ladder remain largely static in round 11 with Culcairn's win putting them half-a-game behind Holbrook.
Looking ahead, Howlong host Osborne in next week's match of the round.
The Tigers won the first-round encounter by 15 goals but the Spiders, who have added some new faces this year, will be hoping to close the gap.
