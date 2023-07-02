AN undermanned Murray Bushrangers were outclassed against Bendigo Pioneers at Rumbalara, near Shepparton, on Saturday.
A five-goal to one second quarter was the catalyst for the Pioneers' 12.13 (85) to 8.10 (58) win.
The Bushrangers were without five top-tier talents who were all on under-18 national championships duty in Victoria Country's Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers), Coby James and Oscar Ryan (both Goulburn Valley league) and Allies pair Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard (both Albury Tigers).
In contrast, the Pioneers were down only two players to national championships duties in Harley Reid and Archer Day-Wicks.
Lavington Panthers' Caleb Clemson led the goalscoring for the Bushrangers, who took the Yorta Yorta name Dongala Bushrangers to mark NAIDOC week, with two majors.
Fellow Panther Nick Newton was judged best afield for the home side while his Lavington teammate Conor Willis was another of the side's best, playing off halfback.
Wangaratta Magpie Harrison Hewitt also had a good game playing off a forward flank while Wodonga Raider Indhi Kotzur also impressed in his second outing for the representative side this year.
The defeat gives the Bushrangers a 2-7 record for the year and sees them languishing in 14th in the the 18-team competition.
They will travel to northern Melbourne to take on the Greater Western Victoria Rebels next Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Bushrangers girls posted their first win of the year with a 22-point win over the Pioneers at Rumbalara.
The Bushrangers reversed a one-point defeat in the two sides' early-season encounter to prevail 8.7 (55) to 5.3 (33).
Wodonga Raider Nikhita Spiteri, who is still eligible for the under-16 side, booted three goals in the win while Lavington Panther Kaylea Kobzan kicked two.
Murray Feline Madison Ibrahim was named the Bushrangers' best alongside Spiteri and Kobzan while Molly McLaren (Panthers) and Destiny Dodd (Raiders) were also strong contributors.
Meanwhile, at the national championships on Friday night, Victoria Country prevailed in a thriller over Western Australia at the WACA in Perth.
Bushranger Coby James' late rebound-50 was vital in repelling a last-gasp WA surge as the visitors held on 8.13 (61) to 8.11 (59).
And yesterday, the Allies - which comprise NSW, Queensland, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Australia Capital Territory - scored a stunning 22-point win over powerhouse national championships side Victoria Metropolitan.
Both sides were undefeated going into the clash but the Allies move to 3-0 after the 15.9 (99) to 8.7 (55) result at Brighton Homes Arena in Brisbane.
The Allies set up the win with a seven-goal to one first quarter.
The Bushrangers will be without a bulk of their topline talent again when Victoria Country squares off with the Allies next Sunday at Moorabbin Oval in Melbourne.
At Rumbalara on Saturday, a welcome to country and acknowledgement ceremony proceeded the games.
The Bushrangers marked the start of National Aboriginals and Islanders Day Observance Committee, or NAIDOC, week by adopting the Yorta Yorta name for the region's mighty river and wearing one-off guernseys.
The acknowledgement follows the launch in May of the Dungala Talent Pathway program to identify and support talented indigenous footballers.
The program also aims to promote participation and inclusion of indigenous players in the hope of inspiring young talent to follow in the footsteps of AFL stars Jy Simpkin (North Melbourne) and Jarman Impey (Hawthorn), who both hail from the region.
