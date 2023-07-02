An injury-ravaged Albury Thunder was pipped by Tumut in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday, July 2.
The Thunder had a host of players unavailable, including coach Justin Carney, but then lost a handful of players during the away 32-22 loss.
"We were down on troops before the game and we lost more troops early on," Thunder official Rick O'Connell suggested.
We were down on troops before the game and we lost more troops early on. Potentially we're missing eight to nine players, but everyone had a red-hot go.- Albury Thunder official Rick O'Connell
"Potentially we're missing eight to nine players, but everyone had a red-hot go."
Tumut jumped to a 20-6 half-time lead, but the visitors showed enormous grit to steal the lead through the second half.
However, the injuries proved pivotal as the Blues posted six tries to four in the win.
Jeremy Wiscombe was again outstanding for the Thunder, the lightweight forward battling the Blues' monster pack, fullback Ty Fletcher was superb, while five-eighth Shamara Brooks played his best game.
The Thunder hosts premiers Gundagai on Saturday, July 8, with the latter smashed by a resurgent Wagga Kangaroos 50-16.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.