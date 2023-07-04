A FORMER Albury councillor, who also organised the city's Mad Hatter Regatta and brought Lifeline to the Border, is being remembered as a "good man".
Jim Lee died at the age of 82 on Wednesday June 28, 2023 after having been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018.
He served on council from 1991 to 1995 with former mayor Amanda Duncan-Strelec yesterday praising him.
"He was an energetic and intelligent man," Ms Duncan-Strelec said.
"He was a gentle, quietly-spoken man and we respected each other.
"He was a good man."
Born at Finley, on April 19, 1941, Mr Lee grew up at Berrigan and attended the local public school before studying at Narrandera High School and commuting between the two towns by train.
In the 1950s he moved to Albury-Wodonga and worked for the Murray River County Council.
Starting as an apprentice, Mr Lee advanced to lead the metering department before taking a redundancy in 1997 when Great Southern Energy was merging to be Country Energy.
In September 1963, he married Marie Schneider at St Luke's Church in Wodonga after having met her through a young Anglicans gathering.
They had a daughter and two sons, Julie-Anne, Brandt and Clinton, from 1966 to 1970.
Much of Mr Lee's community service sprung from his children.
He was on administrative committees for the Albury kindergarten, West Albury Public and Albury High.
Mr Lee was president of Albury's Lions Club and YMCA.
In the latter role, he organised the original annual Mad Hatter Regatta, which saw up to 100 rafts drift down the Murray River from the waterworks to Noreuil Park, and brought the counselling service Lifeline to Albury-Wodonga.
Mr Lee was elected to Albury Council in 1991 after having stood unsuccessfully in 1987.
His primary role during his four years on the council was chairing the committee which oversaw the paddle steamer Cumberoona, which was then owned by Albury Council before being moved to Yarrawonga years later.
In addition, Mr Lee participated in a variety of sports, such as volleyball, basketball and lawn bowls.
"He cared and he couldn't stand still," Mrs Lee said when asked why her husband was so extensively involved in voluntary work.
"He was a team worker and got in and did what he could, when he could."
After retiring, the Lees embarked on their first overseas trip in 1998 which took them around Europe.
They went on to see 48 countries, with New Zealand, Canada, the US, Egypt, South Africa, China, Russia, South America and Vietnam part of various trips through to 2015.
Following his Parkinson's diagnosis, Mr Lee gradually lost his mobility with his last scooter ride a month ago.
Mr Lee is survived his wife and children as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Friday July 7, 2023 at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Albury from 2pm.
