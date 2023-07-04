The Border Mail
Obituary for past Albury councillor Jim Lee who has died aged 82

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 4 2023 - 10:00am
Jim Lee pictured next to the Murray River at Oddies Creek Park in May 1995. At the time there was a proposal to move the Cumberoona to dock at that point to increase its tourist appeal. Mr Lee supported the switch but it never occurred.
A FORMER Albury councillor, who also organised the city's Mad Hatter Regatta and brought Lifeline to the Border, is being remembered as a "good man".

