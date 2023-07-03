The Border Mail
Bungambrawatha Creek proposals put up in report to Albury Council

July 4 2023 - 5:30am
An illustration from the consultants' report showing how a cantilevered deck for cyclists and pedestrians may appear along Bungambrawartha Creek.
HAVING a deck for cyclists alongside the botanic gardens and a new bridge near the David Street skate park are ideas for Bungambrawatha Creek in a draft report sought by Albury Council.

