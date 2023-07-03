HAVING a deck for cyclists alongside the botanic gardens and a new bridge near the David Street skate park are ideas for Bungambrawatha Creek in a draft report sought by Albury Council.
Sydney consultancy Alluvium assessed the length of the creek and has produced a report which will be adopted by council if no submissions are received across July 2023.
Alluvium found that between Union Road and the creek's downstream end at the Murray River it was unsuitable for "naturalisation" based on water velocity data.
However, it did suggest there was an opportunity to transform the retarding basin north of Union Road.
"There is ample capacity to increase the channel cross section, lower grade and reduce velocities to support a channel stabilised with the use of rock and vegetation," Alluvium stated.
It is estimated it would cost $5000 per linear metre, based on 25-metres width of channel works, to naturalise the retarding basin.
The prospect of having the existing pathway for pedestrians and cyclists cantilevered over the channel around the botanic gardens is flagged.
Alluvium has produced a list of possible actions along the length of the creek from Lavington to the Murray River covering 11 zones.
They are also ranked in terms of cost from low (less than $20,000) through to major capital (more than $200,000).
Proposals in the most expensive category include having a four-direction, X-shaped, bridge under the Smollett Street bridge, at the south-western corner of the gardens, and constructing a wetland in Heathwood Park in Lavington.
A new bridge has been suggested for the section with the David Street skate ramp to the east and Greenfield Park to the west.
A span is in place between the skate bowls-pump track and the Albury preschool.
It is also suggested the pedestrian trail be moved from the JC King netball courts car park and art be daubed in the channel section which borders Albury High School, as well as more plantings occur to create shade on that leg.
