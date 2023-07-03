The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Max Beattie making big impression in first year at SANFL club Woodville-West Torrens

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 4 2023 - 9:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wodonga Raider Max Beattie in Eagles colours and (inset) Woodville-West Torrens coach Jade Sheedy. Main picture by Scott Starkey
Former Wodonga Raider Max Beattie in Eagles colours and (inset) Woodville-West Torrens coach Jade Sheedy. Main picture by Scott Starkey

The coach of Woodville-West Torrens says former Wodonga Raider Max Beattie has emerged as an integral part of the Eagles' best-22 in just his first season at the SANFL club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.