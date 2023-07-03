"The Ovens and Murray is a very good competition but when we've seen kids (from the country) it's the adjustment that hurts them; the ability to be able to train at a high level and to go from two or three nights a week to four or five. But that's been Max's real strength. He has not only come in but he has made our program better and he's made people around him better in his willingness to be able to push in pre-season," Sheedy said.

