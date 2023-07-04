The Border's leading rugby league club is raising funds for a homegrown charity continuing to provide support to at-risk young men.
Albury Thunder has partnered with Boys to the Bush to stage a charity auction of 15 club jerseys, with proceeds to support programs run by the group.
"The Albury Thunder Rugby League charity jersey auction exemplifies the club's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact," Boys to the Bush community partnerships officer Lisa Hastie said.
"Boys to the Bush has consistently transformed the lives of young males by providing them with essential guidance, resources, and mentorship.
"Each of the 15 specially designed Albury Thunder Rugby League jerseys represents a chance to make a meaningful difference, with bids accepted up to $500.
"Owning one of these unique jerseys not only showcases support for Boys to the Bush, but also symbolises a commitment to fostering positive change in our community."
In addition to the auction, a league tag game between a Boys to the Bush side and all-abilities team Albury Thunder Lightning will take place on Saturday, July 8, at Greenfield Park from 10am.
"This exciting match-up serves as a testament to the power of unity and inclusivity within the sport, reinforcing the core values upheld by both organisations," Ms Hastie said.
Those interested in placing a bid can do so via text message to Albury Thunder's direct contact number 0408 431 087.
