MURRAY United's top-age under-18 side has posted its second win in the National Premier League's Victoria North-West division.
At Wodonga's La Trobe University on Sunday, United thrashed Heidelberg 5-0 to move a game clear of cellar dwellers Ballarat City.
It was satisfying reward for United who lost their first eight games, but six by only one goal.
They have now won two of their last three, with the other a draw.
"People talk about success being in results. The team could have easily just packed in after five or six losses," coach Eddie Waslander said.
"But the players just keep persisting. They turn up every week. They train hard, they put in.
"For the last five or six weeks we've been putting together some really good football and even though we haven't got the results on the board, you can still see the success in the group in the way that they develop.
"I feel like the back end of the season is going to be really good for us."
United took a 1-0 lead into halftime courtesy of Tyler Waslander who beat the goalkeeper one-on-one in the 35th minute after an assist from Dirck Angalikiyana.
Centre-back Ben Irons cleared a Heidelberg foray on the line before Justin Lukozi got things moving again after the break when he found the net in the 53rd minute via a Waslander pass.
Another goal each to Waslander and Lukozi, plus an own-goal to the visitors, rounded out United's biggest win of the year.
The coach said the final piece of United's puzzle, the forward third, was coming together after the midseason addition of Melrose's Lukozi and a switch from centre-back by Tyler Waslander.
"It was just a really good performance by the front guys," the coach said.
"We're just starting to gel as a team really well. We've had a couple of new players and we just made some slight adjustments to our lineups, and it seems to be working well for us."
In addition to the goalscorers, United were well-served by Sushan Rai, Noah Spry and Jacob Horn in midfield.
"Those three in the middle dominated and controlled the game," Waslander said.
"When you've got them connecting with the front guys, you're going to win games."
Meanwhile, the under-16s were similarly dominant with a 6-0 defeat of Bendigo which consolidated their position in second spot.
The under-15s lost 0-2 to ladder leaders Manningham United while the under-14s capped a good day for the Wodonga-based club with a 4-0 win over Bendigo City.
