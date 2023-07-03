The Border Mail
Murray United defeat Heidelberg 5-0 to cap productive three weeks

By John Conroy
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:36am, first published July 3 2023 - 10:00pm
Murray United's Dirck Angalikiyana, left, competes with a Heidelberg opponent. The under-18 representative side beat Heidelberg 5-0.
MURRAY United's top-age under-18 side has posted its second win in the National Premier League's Victoria North-West division.

