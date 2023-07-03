Slick sprinter Mnementh delivered trainer Mitch Beer the highlight of his training career after winning at Flemington in Listed grade on Saturday.
Beer's stable star's career earnings sailed past $500,000 after taking out the $175,000 Listed Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series Final, (1200m) with Blake Shinn aboard.
The six-year-old gelding is raced by a syndicate including several members and former members of the Albury Racing Club committee.
Mick Dyordyevic, Steve Stewart, Mark Cronin, Rod Mullavey, Dick Sloane, Glenn Chapman and Ann McHardy are all amongst the ownership.
The in-form sprinter has now won five of his past 10-career starts and mostly at double figures odds much to the delight of the owners who also enjoy having a decent punt on their galloper.
The owners are still counting the cash won on Mnementh after winning at the juicy odds of $21, $31, $11, $11 and $11 again on the weekend.
Beer also landed a group 3 victory at Flemington in 2016 with Almighty Girl but rated the win of Mnementh the biggest highlight.
"I can't tell you how good a horse he's been for me," Beer told Racing.com
"He's just gotten better as he's got older, and he's won when he had to a few times when I was kicking off training.
"I've had him for a long time. He's like part of the furniture and a bloody good part of the furniture, too."
Mnementh pounced on the early lead for Shinn who rated the gelding to perfection as he cruised to victory by three-quarters of a length.
Beer revealed a different mindset to training Mnementh 18-months ago had sparked the stunning turnaround in the galloper's fortunes.
"About 18 months ago, we had him ready for a country championship in NSW and I thought he was unbeatable, but he bled," he said.
"We got him home and we changed everything about him. We changed what we fed him, where he lives, everything and his form just completely turned around.
"Sometimes in this game, the best things can come from one of your worst results."
Beer felt Mnementh was more lethal with a sit in contrast to shooting for an all-the-way win.
However, Shinn was keen to lead on the gelding with no obvious leader in the race.
"I told Blake that he is a great chaser," Beer said.
"He loves sitting off them and running them down and he (Shinn) said, 'there's no speed in the race and we're going forward' and I said, 'aye, aye captain' and away we went."
Mnementh also recently won the Wagga Town Plate.
