Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea drew the curtains on his training career with a winner on his home track on Monday.
The popular trainer announced last week that he was ending his time in racing after a combined 55-years as a jockey and a trainer.
In a fitting farewell, Wild Irish Rover demolished his rivals by eight lengths in the $30,000 Country Boosted Class Three Handicap, (1200m).
Ridden by Josh Richards, the three-year-old gelding jumped to the lead and led his rivals a merry dance over the sprint trip.
ALSO IN SPORT
Despite the occasion, Duryea was typically a man of few words after the win.
"It was one of the better ways to go out I suppose," Duryea said.
"I gave him a real good chance of winning.
"I said to a few blokes and his owners that he's going to be mighty hard to beat but I didn't think by that much.
"It was by far enough to make me feel comfortable in the run."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.