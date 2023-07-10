How will AI impact Web3 and cryptocurrency?

Artificial intelligence applications will play an important role in making it easier for people to use cryptocurrency and keep their assets secure. Picture Shutterstock.

Is 2023 the year of artificial intelligence? It does seem that way with the use of AI and the possible consequences it may have on society trending as a topic of discussion around the world.

Artificial intelligence is now being used across a variety of businesses and sectors, as well as securing a central role in the growth of the tech industry. It's pretty much all around us, in our homes, our cars and at work.

For those involved with the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency one of the hot topics is how AI will change the Web3 space and impact the Bitcoin Price.

Web3 is the term used for the decentralised version of the internet that uses blockchains, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and NFTs, created with the vision of taking ownership away from a few big companies and giving it to the users.

With the increasing sophistication and potential applications of AI there is much debate about what innovation can be expected for Web3. What are the possible effects of AI on security? What kind of integrations are possible when it comes to AI and blockchain?

Fortunately, this is one of the first topics of a series of online discussions recently launched by Binance Australia, the local arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance Talks will each month tune into the Web3 community's hottest conversations at the forefront of blockchain technology with comments from an expert panel.

In the AI & Web3 episode, Binance's Head of Product, Mayur Kamat, said that while there was a lot of hype around the generative side of AI such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, he was excited by its potential to provide a more seamless, efficient and more secure experience for Web3 users.

"AI for creating content has been really top of mind and the user cases there are fairly amazing but AI is a much broader space and it's already becoming critical and being used in Web3," he said.

"One of the biggest challenges in Web3 today for us is bringing a billion users to crypto. The actual mass adoption is just about beginning and we need to bring them on the onboarding journey.There are compliance checks and regulations, this is unavoidable as crypto becomes more and more mainstream and we are already seeing massive AI applications to be able to do this."

Protecting customers against fraud and keeping their assets secure is where AI will play a major role.

"We are already seeing massive applications on how you're able to do fraud detection when somebody is transferring money from exchanges and between wallets, and being able to detect if someone is going to fall for a scam and being able to warn them and prevent it from happening," Mr Kamat said. "As more and more people come to crypto these applications will continue to get better and better."

Education and customer assistance is one of the most visual ways Binance is harnessing AI in its mission to ensure its customers have access to all the information they need.

It recently launched a new tool that uses advanced AI technology to boost its commitment to making it easier for people to learn about Bitcoin, Web3, cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Binance Sensei leverages the power of AI to help Binance users access the wealth of resources available on its Binance Academy, one of the largest platforms for crypto and blockchain education.

With Binance Academy featuring thousands of educational articles available for free to anyone to use, Binance Sensei aims to make finding the exact information users want, faster and more simple.

"Our goal here at Binance is to facilitate the worldwide adoption of Web3 by creating an ecosystem that's accessible to everyone regardless of their level of expertise," said Binance Australia's Liam O'Doherty.

"We've placed special emphasis on education and have established various educational initiatives and resources. Now Binance Sensei allows users to access the wealth of knowledge in a more intuitive way."

You'll find the monthly Binance Talks shows on Binance Live and YouTube.