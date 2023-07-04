One of the North East's most prominent wineries will be featured on top-rating competitive cooking show MasterChef Australia on Tuesday, July 4.
Wahgunyah's All Saints Estate plays host to the top five contestants as they face off in a time auction.
Each contestant is given hours to bid on ingredients in three categories - proteins, fruit and vegetables, and pantry items to produce their desired dish.
The winner will secure its maker a golden ticket to the next immunity challenge on Thursday night, July 6.
All Saints Estate sales and marketing director at Angela Brown said the show "will be a huge boost for Rutherglen tourism and will contribute greatly to the local economy".
"Hospitality is what drives us at All Saints Estate, and hosting the MasterChef Australia judges, contestants and crew who are so passionate about food and wine was a real pleasure for us," she said.
"Rutherglen has gone through a reinvigoration in the last decade - with incredible tourist destinations, boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants popping up all over the region.
"A show like MasterChef Australia brings our beautiful region (and all that is on offer) into the living rooms of millions of households not just nationally, but globally.
"We supplied our estate produce and wines to contestants for the challenge this week - Marsanne, Shiraz and of course our world-renowned luscious Muscat, a wine style unique to the Rutherglen region.
"They are all beautiful wines to pair with food. Some of the estate produce that was used in the challenge included lemons, limes, figs and apples from our nearby property Mount Ophir Estate, and table grapes from our sister winery St Leonards Vineyard."
Ms Brown said the highlight for the team at All Saints was to see its heritage castle appear on TV.
"The cast and crew used our vineyards, the elm tree drive, the lawn in front of the castle, the great hall and the cask hall for filming different elements of the episode," she said.
The episode airs on Channel 10 at 7.30pm.
