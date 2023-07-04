Emergency services responded to a car fire last night near Alexandra Park in East Albury.
At about 12.30am, Fire and Rescue NSW received a call about a car that was well alight adjacent to Albury Hockey Centre on Cadell Street.
Inspector Frank Finlay said given where it was, "one would have to think it was deliberately lit".
"Upon arrival we were confronted with a car that was well alight," he said.
"It was adjacent to a building so we were a bit worried about the fire getting into the building.
"But we extinguished the fire pretty quickly and there was no damage to the building, but obviously the car was totally destroyed by fire.
Firefighters were on the scene for half an hour before the blaze was extinguished.
"We've left it with the police to take details and do the follow-up investigation," Inspector Finlay said.
"But from the outside looking in, you'd have to think it a bit suspicious with it being in the middle of the oval like that."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
