The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fire and Rescue crews extinguish car blaze near East Albury's Alexandra Park

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW brigades tend to a car fire on Cadell Street in East Albury in the early hours of Tuesday, July 4. Picture supplied
Fire and Rescue NSW brigades tend to a car fire on Cadell Street in East Albury in the early hours of Tuesday, July 4. Picture supplied

Emergency services responded to a car fire last night near Alexandra Park in East Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.