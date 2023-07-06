The Border Mail
West Wodonga baker Ashini Wijayaneththi wins Grand Champion Award at Art of Cake Competition

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 6 2023 - 11:00am
Ashini Wijayaneththi won the Overall Grand Champion Award and 3D Sculpted Cakes Category for Leap The Elk and Princess Cottongrass at the annual Art of Cake Competition hosted by Cake Bake and Sweets Show and Australian Cake Decorating Network. Picture by James Wiltshire
A CAKE made in Wodonga that was inspired by a Swedish fairy tale has dominated a major cake show in Melbourne.

