A CAKE made in Wodonga that was inspired by a Swedish fairy tale has dominated a major cake show in Melbourne.
West Wodonga baker Ashini Wijayaneththi won the Overall Grand Champion Award and 3D Sculpted Cakes Category for her entry, Leap The Elk and Princess Cottongrass, at the annual Art of Cake Competition hosted by Cake Bake and Sweets Show and Australian Cake Decorating Network.
The sculpted 3D cake took a week to make and hours of work to perfect using different mediums and techniques.
The elk itself was made with real cake, hand carved and hand sculpted.
Melbourne-based celebrity pastry chef Kirsten Tibballs praised the exemplary work on announcing the overall award winner.
"The detail in the fur and fairy was really quite outstanding," she said.
Ms Wijayaneththi said she had deliberately avoided more popular fairy tales.
She said Leap The Elk and Princess Cottongrass had layers of meaning, which appealed to her.
"I think the moral of the story is to chase your dreams, and not to stop and worry about the losses you make while on the journey; simply moving on following the dream is the best thing to do," she said.
Ms Wijayaneththi won $2500 for the Overall Grand Champion Award.
"The most important thing for me, however, is I get a chance to understand what I'm capable of when I enter the competitions," Ms Wijayaneththi said.
It was the third time Ms Wijayaneththi had entered the prestigious show.
Her first entry, Andy and Chico, a firefighter and koala, won the novice section in the Art of Cake in 2019. It was inspired by the 2019-2020 Summer Bushfire Crisis.
Ms Wijayaneththi looked forward to cake collaborations with overseas artists in future.
