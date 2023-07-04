CHRISTI Land fell for CrossFit more than a decade ago in Canberra and she has never looked back.
She always knew exercise was important for a healthy lifestyle but other clubs didn't have the same appeal.
"CrossFit captured me straight away and taught me what my body is capable of," she said.
"I went from striving to fit into a pair of Size 8 women's jeans to being motivated by how many push-ups I could string together.
"Then I wanted to be involved in teaching other people what I had learnt.
"I thought if I could go from looking in the mirror and seeing what I saw to only being stoked about the push-ups and work rate, I wanted that for others."
Having moved to the Border eight years ago, Ms Land and her Border-born-and-raised husband Josh Land took over running CrossFit Happy in North Albury at the weekend.
Mr Land, who works for Greenstreat, had always wanted to own a business while Ms Land had long believed in the CrossFit philosophy.
The branded fitness regimen that involves constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity was developed by Greg Glassman, who founded CrossFit with Lauren Jenai in 2000.
Ms Land, who became a CrossFit coach six years ago, said CrossFit was for any age or stage of life.
She said the requirements of elite athletes and grandparents differed by degree and not kind.
"As you age, it's important to stay fit and strong," Ms Land said.
"It helps to maintain independence, stay strong so we can keep up with our kids and grandkids and try to avoid chronic diseases."
Ms Land, who was also a qualified pregnancy and postpartum athleticism coach, said she was passionate about getting women back into sport.
"I can coach women to get back into their chosen sport," she said.
"I can help them regain the strength they need to get back into their sport and they can have their baby right there with them."
Ms Land said CrossFit also offered a community and connection for people at any stage of their life.
"Mental health is an important part of it," Ms Land said.
"People can find a community in the group they're working with.
"Parents can also bring their children along."
Mum to Olive, 2, and Imogen, six months, Ms Land said parenthood in itself was a workout.
"You don't realise there are so many heavy things to carry like prams and strollers until you have kids."
CrossFit Happy also offers classes for teenagers and nutritional support programs.
