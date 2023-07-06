Your say: We should pool our resources to extend swimming season

For this to be continued there would need to be an upgrade of the dressing rooms and kiosk. I wonder if anyone in planning at Albury Council has thought outside the square and instead of spending a gross amount to update the toilets at Hovell Tree Park, have a rethink and make the kiosk, toilets, dressing rooms dual-sided so the facilities at the pool could be used all year round by walkers, triathletes, cyclists, swimmers and the tourists that will now be parking and using the new landscaped area behind the pool.

