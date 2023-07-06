The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Your say: We should pool our resources to extend swimming season

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The extended season at Albury will come to an end on Friday, although it has been popular with swimmers throughout Winter. Picture by Jo Murphy.
The extended season at Albury will come to an end on Friday, although it has been popular with swimmers throughout Winter. Picture by Jo Murphy.

We should pool our resources

A big thank you to whoever was responsible for the pool continuing operations through to the end of June. There were groups swimming daily right to the end. Thank you also to the staff that endured some cold mornings while we, the swimmers were very comfortable in a 27-degree pool!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.