Your say: We should pool our resources to extend swimming season

A big thank you to whoever was responsible for the pool continuing operations through to the end of June. There were groups swimming daily right to the end. Thank you also to the staff that endured some cold mornings while we, the swimmers were very comfortable in a 27-degree pool!
For this to be continued there would need to be an upgrade of the dressing rooms and kiosk. I wonder if anyone in planning at Albury Council has thought outside the square and instead of spending a gross amount to update the toilets at Hovell Tree Park, have a rethink and make the kiosk, toilets, dressing rooms dual-sided so the facilities at the pool could be used all year round by walkers, triathletes, cyclists, swimmers and the tourists that will now be parking and using the new landscaped area behind the pool.
It would be a great finish to that area and also provide a meeting place for locals.
On behalf of the team at Yes Unlimited and the women and children who stay with us at Betty's Place during their journey to recovery from domestic and family violence, we extend our sincere appreciation to the organisers, and patrons, of the 2023 Best Border Easter Egg Hunt.
A whooping $15,000 was raised to support the children of Betty's.
Research tells us that play is one of the most powerful ways in which children heal from hard experiences. Through play, children process and make sense of adversity. It is also one of the most powerful ways that mums can strengthen their relationship with their children.
All proceeds raised from this magical event will be put towards enhancing the range of play equipment and activities for our younger residents.
Thank you Albury-Wodonga.
It is reprehensible to see NSW premier Chris Minns refusing to say he agrees with the ICAC's findings that former premier, Gladys Berejiklian acted corruptly, and federal opposition leader Peter Dutton stating she is not a corrupt person, and blaming her one time secret partner.
By default, both Chris Minns and Peter Dutton are admitting they have little faith in regulated institutions like the ICAC, while Dutton goes further, and inadvertently depowers women, by suggesting that Gladys Berejiklian wasn't capable of choosing a decent partner, nor intelligent or capable enough of making sensible decisions while in that relationship.
To blame Daryl Maguire, who certainly did act corruptly, is a cop out.
Berejiklian, like Maguire and the rest of us, are responsible and should be accountable for our actions.
