Cudgewa's Whitely and Bullioh's Wallace both lodge early guilty pleas for striking

By John Conroy
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:55pm
The Bulldogs' Kelvin Wallace was one of two players reported along with Cudgewa's Lachie Whitely (not pictured).
CUDGEWA'S Lachie Whitely and Bullioh's Kelvin Wallace will both miss two weeks after pleading guilty to striking in Saturday's match at the Bulldogs' home ground.

