CUDGEWA'S Lachie Whitely and Bullioh's Kelvin Wallace will both miss two weeks after pleading guilty to striking in Saturday's match at the Bulldogs' home ground.
The pair chose to enter early pleas, with no tribunal hearing needed.
The pair were charged under section 22.2.2 (a) (i) - striking another person - in the AFL laws of the game.
League operations manager Matthew Wheaton said it was a rare occurrence in the Upper Murray, with usually only one or two reports for the entire season.
The bans will see the pair only become available for the last round of the home and away season.
"They are quite rare, having a report, we probably only get one or two a year," Wheaton said.
"It's not something that we deal with often, which is good. Hopefully there's no more incidences [this year]."
It was a fiery match between the league's top two placed sides, with Cudgewa coach Drew Cameron describing it as "fairly physical".
"Being my first year in the competition, it has been a bit of an eye-opener how much bad blood there is between the two clubs," he said after the game.
The Bulldogs are yet to beat the undefeated Blues in three attempts, with the closest margin a 40-point loss in round three.
The Bulldogs went down by 43 points on Saturday despite taking a five-point lead into the first break.
Cudgewa kicked five goals to two in the second quarter and ran out 17.12 (114) to 11.5 (71) winners.
The teams will meet again for the last round of the home and away season in four weeks.
