The Ovens and Murray will once again recognise the rich history and culture of the competition's Indigenous players with the league set to stage its second Indigenous Round this weekend.
The league held its inaugural Indigenous Round last year.
A launch was staged on Tuesday on the Noreuil Park foreshore where clubs came together for a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by local elder Darren Wighton.
A crowd of more than 40 people were also treated to a series of traditional dances by James Fallon High School group "Maliyan Mob".
League general manager Kane Arendarcikas said clubs had embraced the concept last year and were keen to continue to build on the league-wide celebration.
"The motivation for this is education," he said.
"We do have quite a contingent of our Indigenous players in our competition.
"Our competition is named after two rivers and connected to the land in a lot of different ways.
"We have four language groups that cover our competition throughout our competing towns.
"We feel it is a significant thing the league could do.
"The thing that we are really proud of and excited about is this is the second Indigenous Round this weekend and the clubs have really embraced the concept.
"Clubs have already done some great work with their local communities and their local elders in regards to the designs of jumpers and netball bibs and ceremonies they have organised.
"So we have found it has become an important date on our calendar in a short amount of time."
Lavington's Darcy Hennessy was honoured to be asked by the club to design the jumper for this weekend's clash against Wangaratta Rovers.
"I have a Wiradjuri background which I only found out about when I was started high school," Hennessy said.
"So during high school I learnt a lot about art as well as playing football.
"Lavington president Mark Sanson approached me at the start of the year whether I would be interested in designing the jumper.
"I jumped at the opportunity and am pretty proud of how it looks."
Hennessy applauded the league for introducing an Indigenous Round last year.
"Personally, this means so much to me," he said.
"It is so awesome that we get to express ourselves in this way and the league recognises the contribution of the Indigenous players.
"It just brings the community together and I've found my team-mates to be really supportive as well.
"The club has also been awesome and gave me an opportunity to speak to all my team-mates about what it means to me earlier in the year."
