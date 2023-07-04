ALBURY'S Hope Chater has taken gold in both an open women's and junior event at the World Kettlebell Championships in Hungary, which took place late last month.
Chater took gold in the 16kg snatch open women's competition (10 minutes) and the equivalent juniors half-marathon event (run over 30 minutes).
The result follows her gold in the junior 16kg long-cycle (10 minutes) event at the world championships held in Portugal last year.
The junior golds were one-arm contests and the open-age two-arms, the 17-year-old making 91 repetitions for the open-age gold in her weight division.
Chater jetted back into Australia on Friday after two weeks in Hungary, ecstatic with her haul.
"The whole trip was just incredible," she said.
"Last year was really exciting because I didn't know really what to expect because it was my first real opportunity to represent Australia as a junior and as an adult lifter as well.
"This one I knew what to expect so I wasn't as nervous.
"I was just really keen and couldn't wait to get up and lift and show the people what Australia is made of."
In addition to the two golds, Chater also took home three silver medals from her six events while Australia's 11 athletes took 14 gold, six silver and 10 bronze to place sixth out of 32 in the team rankings.
"We walked away with heaps of medals as a team - everyone just lifted incredibly," Chater said.
"The Australian team was unreal as far as just being there for each other - showing up for everyone's lift and doing the Aussie, Aussie, Aussie chant."
With the sport still seeking government sponsorship, Chater's trip was part-funded by donations from local businesses and residents.
"To the people and businesses who put the money towards my trips, I'm incredibly grateful and it's something I will never forget," the year 12 student said.
Chater took up the sport at age 14 after her mother, Lisa Grech, began taking kettlebell classes at Lavington's Lonedog Personal Training under trainer Cheryl Schneider.
Grech travelled to Hungary and brought home two bronze medals while Schneider, who mentors Hope, was also part of the Australian contingent.
"The support from Cheryl on and off the platform was incredible," Chater said.
"I'm pretty honoured to have her as my coach."
IN THE NEWS:
There are hopes the sport might soon be funded and perhaps be admitted into the Olympics.
Hope will enjoy a week off before resuming training again for the Australian championships in Brisbane in September.
"I do really enjoy it, it's very rewarding - I love getting in there and training," she said.
"I love getting in there and training because I know I'm taking a step towards something really big and exciting."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.