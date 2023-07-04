The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Beechworth key defender Kayde Surrey sidelined with a broken scaphoid

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 5 2023 - 8:22am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth's Kayde Surrey is still a month away from returning.
Beechworth's Kayde Surrey is still a month away from returning.

Star Beechworth defender Kayde Surrey is not expected to return for at least a month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.