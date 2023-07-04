Star Beechworth defender Kayde Surrey is not expected to return for at least a month.
In a huge blow to the Bushrangers hopes of finishing top three, Surrey recently had surgery for a broken scaphoid.
The Bushrangers host Chiltern this weekend in a match which is set to have a huge bearing on both sides top-three aspirations.
They also play Thurgoona, Barnawartha and Tallangatta.
Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey revealed Surrey could miss up to six weeks.
"I'm not expecting Kayde to play for five or six weeks," Carey said.
"He had to have surgery on his scaphoid and have that pinned.
ALSO IN SPORT
"His hand is in plaster for six weeks then he has to get the all clear from his specialist before he can play again.
"He had the surgery over the long weekend in June.
"We won't be rushing him back and want him firing for finals because he is one of our most important players."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.