Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Thurgoona man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Kyle Crighton, aged 20, is wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant for judicial offences.
Officers from Murray River Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts and are now seeking public assistance.
Kyle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm and 175cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Albury, Thurgoona, Lavington, Wodonga and Pagewood areas.
As police continue to conduct inquiries, anyone who may have information in relation to Kyle's whereabouts is urged to contact 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
