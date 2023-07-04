The Border Mail
NSW Police hunt for Thurgoona man Kyle Crighton on outstanding warrant

Updated July 4 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 8:20pm
Kyle Crighton
Kyle Crighton

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Thurgoona man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

