NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says he is committed to visiting Albury "within the next two months" to investigate progress on plans for the Albury hospital redevelopment.
Mr Park, in Deniliquin on Wednesday, July 5, to "see first-hand" extensive upgrades to the hospital there, told The Border Mail on the sidelines that he was keen to thoroughly investigate what was happening with the Albury hospital plans.
He said he didn't attend previous community consultations held in late May because he wanted to "gauge what the community had said" before he physically visits the site and talks to Albury-Wodonga residents.
"It'll be sooner rather than later, I think in the next couple of months, certainly, I'll be be down there," Mr Park said. "I haven't locked in a date yet but I'll liaise with the local member (Albury MP Justin Clancy) and with the local health district about making sure that it's at a time when I think I can get a proper understanding of what we're looking at.
"But more importantly, for me, what the community is saying to us around that redevelopment ... this is an important project, it's a significant project, it's a big project and and I want to make sure it's done right.
"I don't want to rush down there too early, I want to make sure the community's had an opportunity to have their say into that process, but I will be down there in coming months."
When asked if he had reviewed the concerns of some Wodonga residents at the May community information sessions, he said he understood the hospital revamp was to serve both sides of the Border.
"When we started that community consultation process, that was an important part of the engagement," he said. "I'll be having discussions with Health Infrastructure as that process takes place, as well as with the Victorian Government obviously.
"I'm keen to work with (Victorian Health Minister) Mary-Anne Thomas, I want to make sure it's done properly, I want to make sure the engagement with the community is done properly.
"There'll be an important facility for on both sides, I mean this is one community and governments are expected to work together on this.
"And what I wanted as a part of this important process was to make sure that I went down there at a point at which the community's had a say, so I could be briefed on that feedback."
At Wednesday's inspection of the work at Deniliquin hospital with independent member for Murray, Helen Dalton, Mr Park said the $4.6 million joint investment with the federal government had provided much-needed improvements.
