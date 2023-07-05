The Border Mail
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park to investigate Albury hospital revamp

By Ted Howes
July 5 2023 - 7:30pm
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park on July 5 at Deniliquin to see results from the $4.6 million joint state-federal investment to improve hospital infrastructure to the ED, operating theatre and oncology unit. Picture by Ted Howes
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says he is committed to visiting Albury "within the next two months" to investigate progress on plans for the Albury hospital redevelopment.

