Struggling NSW households and small businesses could be eligible for up to $2000 in energy bill relief under an expanded government scheme.
From August 1, the NSW government will increase temporary hardship assistance to $2000 per financial year from $1600 through the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance Scheme.
The program helps households and businesses experiencing hardship to avoid being disconnected by energy providers, with about 49,000 people accessing the scheme in the year to June 2021.
Those eligible can apply for two $500 vouchers for gas bills and two $500 vouchers for electricity bills a year.
Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said the increased payment would make a real difference to those facing unexpected challenges.
"We understand many people are doing it tough as cost of living pressures make it difficult for families to get by and businesses to keep their doors open," she said.
Broader energy bill relief will be available for around 1.6 million households and 320,000 small businesses through a joint state and federal government initiative.
Those who don't automatically receive a rebate on their bills by July 31 are being urged to apply from August.
Albury-based Australian Industry Group regional manager Tim Farrah said while it was welcome news in the short term, it was not viable for governments to continue to offer these schemes.
"Across the whole nation, there needs to be a reset around energy. We're seeing the federal government doing a similar thing in terms of using tax dollars to help people pay their energy bills, and that's just not sustainable," he said.
"The majority of people don't want to have to seek that sort of assistance from government. We all work hard to try and pay our own way in life.
"Access to electricity and gas is absolutely essential to people having quality of life. We just need to understand why it is happening and make some quick change to ensure that it doesn't need to happen in the future."
Opposition health spokesman Matt Kean noted the broader relief applied to only those on federal income support and not to all of the 3.4 million households in NSW.
