The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona man allegedly stole a $7000 French Bulldog from a Sydney pet shop

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 5 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona man allegedly stole $7000 French bulldog puppy
Thurgoona man allegedly stole $7000 French bulldog puppy

A 32-year-old man from Thurgoona allegedly stole a $7000 French bulldog puppy from a Sydney pet shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.