Thurgoona man allegedly stole $7000 French bulldog puppy

A 32-year-old man from Thurgoona allegedly stole a $7000 French bulldog puppy from a Sydney pet shop.
At 3.30pm on July 3, CCTV footage allegedly showed the man taking the eight-month-old puppy from The Pet Shop Eastgardens, located in a Westfield shopping centre in Sydney's east.
The CCTV footage was attained by police and was used to identify the getaway vehicle's registration details.
"From the CCTV people were identified who live in the Albury-Wodonga area," Chief Inspector Ian Youman said.
As a result of inquiries, at 12.30am on Wednesday morning the man turned himself into Albury Police Station.
But he would not disclose the details or the whereabouts of the French bulldog, police said.
He has been bailed to appear at the Waverley Local Court on August 9, 2023.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
