Jasmine Russell was distraught when she discovered the memorial commemorating her late partner's tragic death had been ransacked.
As she drove along the Lincoln Causeway on Monday, July 3, she couldn't help but relive the painful memories of the day he died.
"Driving past and seeing it made me go back to the day we lost him," she said.
"It brought back everything - it's been extremely triggering."
Ms Russell contacted Victoria Roads, Wodonga Council and Wodonga Police Station, but none claimed responsibility for removing the items.
"I have no idea what has happened to the stuff," Ms Russell said.
"They've taken everything including half of the cross that was taken off.
"They've taken all the helmets, all the flowers, all the different things that people have placed down like little motorbikes - the whole lot.
"We actually put a little fence around the tree to make sure nothing was flying out. It was fully secured. The fence has been taken as well."
"It's not about who's taken it, I just want to know where it's gone."
This isn't the first time the memorial has been looted.
In a Facebook post at the time she said, "to all the disrespectful thieves that have taken helmets from the tree on the causeway and bottles and cans to most likely cash in, I hope karma gets you twice as hard!
"How low can you be stealing from a tree that is in memory of our loved one that we recently lost."
In another Facebook post yesterday, Ms Russell pleaded for any information related to the robbery.
"All I want is the stuff back," she said.
"My partner lost his life and I have no idea where anything is from the tree.
"I get that it is in a dangerous spot but the fact it has been taken disrespectfully is disgusting."
On Wednesday, Ms Russell drove past the tree again to see the remaining part of the cross had also been removed.
The Border Mail contacted VicRoads and Wodonga Council, but none claimed responsibility.
VicRoads said they "will only become involved where there is a clear conflict on the placement of a memorial that impacts members of the community."
Ms Russell said she believes someone is trying to cover it up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
